Ultra-broadband, merciless analysis by Infratel: 3.6 million civics discovered in Italy

By Brian Adam
Ultra-broadband, merciless analysis by Infratel: 3.6 million civics discovered in Italy
Ultra Broadband, Merciless Analysis By Infratel: 3.6 Million Civics Discovered In

Infratel, through the website dedicated to the BUL plan in Italy, disseminated the data of the first analysis concerning the ultra-broadband coverage in our country, based on the information received from the operators.

The data are merciless and show how the digital divide is still a serious problem, despite the project for the single network.

In fact, it emerged that, at the end of 2019, 3.6 million house numbers scattered throughout the country were completely uncovered in Italy. The summary document states that “the number of civic buildings not covered at the end of 2019 was 17.7%, against a forecast made in the previous mapping of 12.3%“, which basically means the situation is worse than expected.

Based on these data, forecasts for the next two years were also released: at the end of 2020, 77% will be served with FWA and FO in the gray and black areas, which currently enjoy coverage of 23.1%.

Also at the end of 2022, the number of civics not yet covered in the white areas will be 79,300, for a substantial acceleration compared to the current situation, probably also thanks to the single network.

The full report can be read at this address. The map on the BUL website will also be updated in the next few hours.

