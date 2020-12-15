Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Ultra quiet, wireless and for less than 5 euros, this Xiaomi mouse is perfect

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi has been developing spectacular devices for a long time and now once again it surprises us with one of those products that stand out for their value for money on Youpin, the Xiaomi crowdfunding platform. The products sold on this website are from small Chinese startups that are part of the brand’s ecological chain. On this occasion, the platform presents a mouse for the computer, its name is “MIIIW M20”And has features that make it very special: it is wireless, ultra-quiet and costs less than 5 euros.

Main features of this Xiaomi mouse

The newly released MIIIW M20 presents a compact design with textures on the sides for grip, it is made of ABS plastic high resistance. It comes in two colors, black and white with a hint of red.

The mouse has two silent buttons that produce almost no sound when clicked. The two buttons are nothing more than the standard left, right, accompanied by a scroll wheel, and an additional mini-key to switch between different DPI modes.

Stopping at the sensitivity of movement, that is to say, of the DPI, this mouse from MIIIW supports 800 DPI, 1200 DPI and 1600 DPI respectively. In other words, it’s good enough for day-to-day activities and some light gaming sessions.

There’s also a red LED indicator, which not only indicates the selected DPI mode, but also when the 2 AAA batteries that feed the mouse are running low. Last but not least, this wireless mouse does not have Bluetooh, but works through connectivity of 2.4 GHz (with a USB dongle) and is compatible with computers running Windows 10 and macOS.

Can it be bought in Spain? What is its price?

The price of this new Xiaomi MIIIW wireless silent mouse has gone on sale for only 39 yuan, about 4.9 euros to change. It is currently only sold in China, although we may soon see it on AliExpress and other similar platforms.

