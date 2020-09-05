Tech News

Ultra-wide band and unique network: what are the white, gray and black areas

By Brian Adam
Ultra-wide band and unique network: what are the white, gray and black areas

In view of the birth of the single network for optical fiber, terms such as “white areas”, “gray areas” and “black areas” have become increasingly common, which are used to indicate the status of coverage and work on the national territory . To answer the questions of some users, we have prepared a short summary.

The European Commission has established three different classifications to distinguish the national territory. From this classification the definitions of white areas, gray areas and black areas were born:

  • The white areas they are all those so-called “market failure” areas, ie without ultra-broadband networks where private investors have not shown any intention to invest. In fact, in these areas the works of Open Fiber are underway;
  • The gray areas instead, they are the areas in which the ultra broadband network is already present or will be developed in the next few years by a single private operator;
  • The black areasfinally, they are the areas of the national territory in which at least two ultra broadband networks of different operators will be or are present.

The breakdown of the national territory, with the relative coverage, can also be consulted on the dedicated website of the Ministry of Economic Development, where it is also possible to search for the coverage of your address by entering the required data (region, city, address).

Another very useful tool is Fibermap, which is basically a map of fiber and copper services.

