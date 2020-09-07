“There is a need to ensure that there are opportunities to develop companies and attract new companies to the Donegal Gaeltacht,” said. Chief Executive, Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh in the context of Brexit.

The Authority’s Chief Executive told RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta News that the Gaeltacht agency in south-west Donegal has no vacant space and that this is a challenge for them.

“There is a need to look at ways to provide additional spaces there, and in other areas where the Authority does not currently have space,” said Ó hÉanaigh.

The Authority will be carrying out refurbishment and upgrade work on vacant factories in the Donegal Gaeltacht, as part of € 8m funding provided by the Government to the Authority under the Government’s Covid-19 stimulus fund.

Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh says that the Authority has made a huge capital investment in the Gaoth Dobhair Business Park for a number of years since 2015, but that more needs to be done there.