Unboxing the Huawei Watch Fit! See everything that comes in the smartwatch box

Huawei Watch Fit It is a device thinking about smart training. Do you want to know everything the box brings? Do not miss this video dedicated to everything that comes in the packaging, as well as taking a look at the technical characteristics of the smartwatch and first impressions.

The box of Huawei Watch Fit it is more rectangular unlike the Watch GT2E and from the cover we see some technical specifications. The device has an animated trainer – we will see that later – a long-life battery and a 1.64-inch AMOLED screen. The design, at first glance, is simpler than the Watch GT2E and even more sporty.

Before opening the box, let us note that the model is specified on the side, in this case TIA-B09, the color Graphite Black and the type of strap, which in this case is silicone and black.

We took off the upper part and we ran into the Huawei Watch Fit. As I imagined, the design is quite straightforward and sporty, not as “aggressive” as the Watch GT2E. It feels comfortable to the touch, the button slightly protrudes from the edge and does not click.

At the back of the Huawei Watch Fit, we find the charging points and the optical heart rate sensor. These two buttons are used to change the strap.

There is much to talk about Huawei Watch Fit, so it deserves its own video. What I can anticipate is the customization of the main display. You can configure it to your liking or import images from your cell phone through the Huawei Health app, and it has 96 training modes. The interesting thing, and I already said it from the cover of the box, is the animated coach that we can visualize in the training courses, divided by levels of difficulty. And before I forget, you can read the messages that arrive on the mobile, but not reply to them.

We set aside and review what else is in the box. On this side we have the quick start guide and on this other, we have the charger. Unlike Huawei Watch GT2E, which was the data cable with a separate magnetic port, the Watch Fit charger is all integrated. According to the company, a charge can last up to 10 days depending on how you use it.

What did you think of the smartwatch of Huawei? In a future video I will see in more detail the available workouts and if they are worth it or not. And now, for later, we will take to the field to see what data you can obtain with the device.