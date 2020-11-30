Unboxing the Predator Helios 700! See what’s in the Acer laptop box

You may be thinking of taking a leap to gaming laptops and thus take advantage of their power to enjoy your favorite video games or edit videos in a more fluid way. In this opportunity, we will see everything that the box brings Predator Helios 700.

Here I have the box of the Predator Helios 700. On this side is the image of the laptop and I must say that the box is heavy. Here on the side are the main features. It is the PH717-72-93LW model, Abyssal Black presentation. This is important, because so you can search for this same laptop on the official Acer website and have more data that I can skip in this presentation.

We first get the Predator Helios 700 and yes it is huge and carries considerable weight. We open the box and check this little envelope. Inside we have a message from Acer about the warranty, the quick start guide and one more setup guide, with the steps you will need to do when you turn on the laptop for the first time.

Now we go squarely with the Predator Helios 700. The device has a Windows 10 Operating System, Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of RAM and 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics card. The screen is 17.3 inches with a 144Hz soda cup, 1TB SSD storage, and 4-cell battery.

Regarding accessibility, the laptop has an HDMI port, two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB-A ports, an Ethernet input, two jack ports (one for microphone and the other for audio) and the display port. And if you wonder, the machine weighs 4.8 kilos.

Now, there are more things to specify about the gaming features of this laptop, but we will see that in another video. Today we will only dedicate ourselves to the contents of the box.

We leave the Predator Helios 700 aside and open this small box, which contains two power cables with female and male extensions at each end, and a support for the power supplies. Finally, in this other box is the rest of the AC adapters.

