Unc0ver is updated to version 3.0.1, we bring you everything …

Fanatic friends of the fabulous world of customization, today on iOSMac we tell you that the developer Pwn20wnd and his team have launched a new update of its Unc0ver tool, bringing it to version 3.0.1, which includes a number of important fixes and we bring you everything you need to know.

Version 3.0.1 includes an important stability fix

The developer has published via Twitter, the new update of the tool Unc0ver 3.0.1, which among its improvements, includes an important stability solution, as well as support for iOS 12.1.3 – 12.2.

Unc0ver It has been one of the few Jailbreak tools, which has been in constant development, undergoing a large number of updates including various improvements in each version, which lets us clearly see that the Jailbreak is still in force.

Changes included in version 3.0.1

Version 3.0.1 of Unc0ver, has been released to the community of customization fans with the following changes:

Fix for a possible kernel race condition (major stability fix). Correction of typographical error in the application. Fixed a bug in the registry. Support for iOS 12.1.3 – 12.2 is included.

A notable improvement in this version is that a stability fix is ​​included to resolve a “possible kernel race condition”. Considering that one of the qualities that we fans of customization look for in unlocking tools is the security and integrity of our devices, this improvement gives us a little more confidence about the stability in the general operation of the tool .

This latest update is now available to the community for free, so if you are interested in downloading it, you can do so by giving click here.

Uncover 3.0.1 Compatible Devices

With version 3.0.1, all devices with A12 processor, from iOS 11.0 to iOS 12.1.2, can be released with much greater stability and confidence. While A12X processor devices are only partially supported, having only root access, without getting the full Jailbreak experience, mainly due to the lack of support for the Cydia Substrate on these devices.