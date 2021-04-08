Unc0ver is updated to version 6.1.2 fixing bugs and adding …

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The hacker team pwn20wnd has over the years come up with numerous software capable of bypassing Apple’s security measures in iOS fundamentally. What we all know as Jailbreak and with the Unc0ver program it has just been updated to the version 6.1.2 to be able to correct errors and add new features to continue with this process.

The new update of Unc0ver 6.1.2 is now ready to download

Pwn20wnd has carried out regular reviews of its Unc0ver software which is responsible for its successful jailbreak on iOS. The new version 6.12 brings with it a series of new stability improvements and a new security feature.

The announcement has been made by those responsible for the application through the social network Twitter:

unc0ver v6.1.2 is NOW OUT with additional stability improvements and new safety feature. – @ Pwn20wnd (@ Pwn20wnd) April 7, 2021

This new version brings the following novelties:

Fix random reboots that were being produced in iOS and iPadOS 14

that were being produced in iOS and iPadOS 14 Event correction jetsam

jetsam Corrections of the causes that were producing process closures without warning, especially in dpkg postinst etc.

without warning, especially in dpkg postinst etc. Increase the support for signing services.

Introduce a new security function to preserve stock files modification by packets

As we can see, there are many new features that have occurred with this new update. Above all, there are bug fixes that are basically what updates are for. It is thanks to the team, that they not only dedicate themselves to launching new jailbreak software but also take care of the existing ones. It is always good to have a team that cares about the user and shows interest in his own work.

We recommend that update to this version immediately to make sure you enjoy the latest news in this section. Just as important are updated versions of native software released by Apple like these. Because ultimately what it is about is having the most up-to-date software so that the program itself works as well as possible.