“Unhappy, thieves, unfortunate”: Laura Zapata came out in defense of López-Dóriga after controversy with López Obrador

The actress Laura Zapata returned to the controversy, but not in the fields of entertainment, but now she escalated to politics because she came to the defense of the communicator Joaquín López-Dóriga after it was criticized in a comment by Jenaro Villamil.

It all started when one of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s mornings came to light one of the drawings made by the monero Hernández, where López-Dóriga appears holding a poster where you can read “AMLO, bad guy, give me back the chayote ”, in a tone of mockery towards the journalist and his relationship with governments in other six-year terms.

The controversial publication was the cause of a trend in social networks because on the one hand it was seen as a criticism of a journalist who has taken an opposition position that had not been seen with other governments, while the detractors they saw it as an attack on the press and as an irresponsible use by the president of a public communication space to send messages to their opponents.

After this, Jenaro Villamil released the image, which is part of a collaboration made by Hernández and other cartoonists for the segment of the magazine “El Chamuco”, and Villamil explained the context in which AMLO gave the message.

It was to this same comment that Laura Zapata criticized the official and replied in a Twitter post with the following message: “Unhappy, thieves, unfortunate. Get to work. What a shame Jenaro Villamil you are a boot licker. “

He also added a comment of support for Joaquín López-Dóriga in which he wrote the following message:

My dear Teacher we are with you. Enough of the threat to good journalists who denounce the mediocrity and thieves of this government.

And it is that one of the main opponents that the president of Mexico has in the world of entertainment is precisely Laura Zapata, who has openly declared herself a follower of ideological currents that some classify as radicals, such as the National Anti-Amlo Front. (FRENAA), directed by Gilberto Lozano, Monterrey businessman who encouraged a sit-in in the Zócalo to demand the resignation of López Obrador.

He has also launched offensive comments against other members of the Morena Party, founded by López Obrador, as is the case of Deputy Citlali Hernández, to whom he flatly dedicated the Hashtag of # Shut up fat. Citlali had criticized the position of the PAN politicians when they were against the election of Delfina Gómez as Secretary of Public Education, replacing Esteban Moctezuma Barragán.

He has also criticized other actors who support the president, such as what happened a couple of months ago with the director of the National Association of Actors (ANDA), Jesús Ochoa, who is one of the most recognized supporters of the so-called “Fourth Transformation” and who appears in various photographs with the president.

On that occasion, Zapata dedicated the following message to Ochoa:

As such, a pair of corrupt Jesus Ochoa has left our beloved ANDA in enemy hands of actors, looting, without authorization from the Assembly, the retirement fund that by statute is prohibited. What disdain, our national flag in the hands of licentious people. Upside down and scratched

However, Laura Zapata herself was involved in controversial issues with ANDA, since at the time she was accused of being involved with a group of actors who would have misappropriated funds of more than 23 million pesos from the union’s coffers., after which Jesús Ochoa and the actress came into conflict and since then have a relationship of enmity and legal problems.

