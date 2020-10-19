Unibail Rebels’ Plan May Be Worse Than Disease

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s shareholder revolt could take the mall operator from fire to embers. French billionaire Xavier Niel and former CEO of French owner Leon Bressler are trying to block his 3.5 billion euro rights issue. But his counterplan to sell the US business could create even bigger problems.

“Refocus, do not reset” is the message of the consortium of activists led by Niel and Bressler. In a letter, they detail a plan to scrap the dilutive issuance and instead raise cash by selling all the centers in the US A vigorous expansion, including the acquisition of Westfield, left Unibail with $ 24 billion in debt just as the virus struck. The activists also want three seats on the council.

The plan has a certain logic. Unibail is not a leader in the US, where the rebound in influx after the closings has been slower than in Europe. Even selling the US assets at a 50% discount would raise $ 11 billion, enough to pay off nearly half of its debt. They also believe that by focusing fully on Europe, you will benefit from its larger scale and be better able to invest in digital.

But it could create problems in the short and long term. Leaving the US may make sense, but without the issuance of rights, Unibail would sell by force and with little negotiating power. Focusing only on Europe is also risky. Although the influx is back near pre-pandemic levels, infections are soaring across the continent. In addition, staying with a purely European business would leave Unibail more exposed to the rise of online, which in Europe accounted for 9% of total retail sales, compared to 17% in the US.

The CEO, Christophe Cuvillier, may be able to defend himself. The rebels own only 4% of the shares. Cuvillier can argue that a rights issue is a necessary step to protect the group’s rating and make it through the probably difficult years ahead. Given Unibail’s challenges, playing it safe is the least bad.

