Unicredit down today 14 September: problems with online payments and withdrawals

Morning of serious problems for the Unicredit customers. As certified by the DownDetector website, since this morning those who have an account with the popular bank are experiencing inefficiencies both from PC and from app to complete any type of operation.

According to reports from various sites, however, some problems would also concern ATMs and Bancomats, where it would not be possible to withdraw money.

As for the applications and the website, specifically, they are reported disservices in the completion phase of any type of operation: it would be practically impossible to make money transfers, payments and even other operations.

The reporting peak on the DownDetector page was reached shortly after 11, but in the meantime from Unicredit let it be known that “the anomaly is being resolved”.

Please let us know in the comments if you have any other details, so that we can update the news.