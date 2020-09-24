Unicredit must make sure Monte dei Paschi comes with a bow

Another patch for Italian banking on the horizon. Rome wants to shoehorn Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena into its great rival, Unicredit, whose boss, Jean Pierre Mustier, has resisted political pressure to merge. Resisting to get a deal as good, or better, than rival Intesa Sanpaolo in a similar rescue makes sense.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is in a hurry to untangle the state from troubled Monte Paschi, which he has controlled since a state bailout in 2017. To win the blessing of the European Union for that bailout, he vowed to swiftly sell the bank of Tuscany.

Unicredit, worth almost € 16 billion and 10 times its market value, is Rome’s best hope. But Mustier will only commit if it does not harm Unicredit’s capital base, according to La Repubblica.

This requires Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri to review the plan used to convince Intesa boss Carlo Messina to take over two bankrupt Venetian banks a few years ago. Intesa paid just 1 euro and received a gift of 5 billion euros from taxpayers to increase capital and pay for layoffs. The State also provided guarantees for bad debts and legal claims.

Mustier shouldn’t settle for less. In the case of the Siena-based bank, the state would need to cover some 2 billion euros to complete the cleanup, in addition to a similar amount in future restructuring expenses, according to the bank’s analysts. The State would also have to assume some 10 billion euros of legal risks accumulated by past irregularities.

Mustier could also argue in favor of a discount in the value of Monte Paschi shares, of around 1.5 billion euros, although the government could resist punishing minority investors. An exchange of shares without premium would still offer UniCredit good value. The 4% cut in combined annual operating costs could generate nearly € 500 million in pre-tax savings, with a current value of € 3.6 billion for shareholders.

By paying the market price, UniCredit could also benefit from at least € 6 billion of so-called badwill (negative goodwill) to absorb additional charges or bad debt losses. Although the state would exit with a 6% stake, UniCredit could try to minimize its voting rights and prioritize a sale of the shares.

An agreement, although complex, would give UniCredit a response to the competitive threat of an Intesa that has been made more powerful by the acquisition of its rival UBI Banca. But you should make sure the Tuscan bank comes wrapped in a bow.