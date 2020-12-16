Unilever sticks out its head in the green transition race

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Unilever is going to give investors a non-binding vote on its green plans. There is a precedent: Aena has recently said that it will put its green plans to a shareholder vote. But it was partly due to pressure from hedge fund manager Chris Hohn. The move of Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever, is better: it seems less forced.

Allowing scrutiny of promises such as zeroing emissions from the entire supply chain by 2039 projects trust and is therefore good management. Many of the goals will survive the Joppa mandate, so a short-term yardstick is needed to measure their progress. Moving forward before the practice becomes the norm, or before an investor publicly intimidates Unilever into doing so, is also a good point of view.

It is also an opportunity for BlackRock and the like to put the words into practice. The world’s largest asset manager has come under fire for the perception that it has not taken the lead as a shareholder in supporting or proposing green resolutions, citing practical barriers to doing so.

Making climate change an automatic item on the agenda of the annual shareholders’ meeting makes it easier for big asset managers to keep companies on the ropes, or at least have fewer excuses not to.

The danger is a humiliating public slap from shareholders, as is sometimes the case with banks that over-pay (Lloyds received one in May when a third of shareholders rejected their salary plans). Although an advisory vote won’t be able to force Joppa to try harder, negative headlines could have the same effect.

Putting a zero-emissions plan in place is easier in an industry where that largely involves converting your processes to run on renewables and pushing your supply chain to follow suit. It is much more difficult for oil and gas companies. But their shareholders are also likely to soon ask them to follow Unilever.

>