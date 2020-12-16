Latest news

Unilever sticks out its head in the green transition race

By Brian Adam
0
0
Unilever sticks out its head in the green transition race
Unilever Sticks Out Its Head In The Green Transition Race

Must Read

Tech News

Corsair H115i Elite Capellix Review: A high-end AIO cooler

Brian Adam - 0
Corsair offers a liquid cooler with excellent performance, perfect for those who want a build rich in color, thanks to the Capellix LEDs. Liquid coolers...
Read more
How to?

37 regalos para niños y adolescentes para promover las vocaciones en informática y programación

Brian Adam - 0
Si por Navidad queremos regalar tecnología a un niño o adolescente, pensar en un regalo que promueva vocaciones en programación, robótica e...
Read more
Social Networks

Why is Reddit actually buying Dubsmash?

Brian Adam - 0
Reddit buys Dubsmash. This surprising news is what drives the digital community in December 2020. What does a news aggregator and discussion...
Read more
Android

Realme 7i, analysis: almost ‘nuclear’ autonomy in a very economical mobile

Brian Adam - 0
The Realme 7i is the latest mobile to land in the large catalog of the Chinese manufacturer, it is also one of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Unilever is going to give investors a non-binding vote on its green plans. There is a precedent: Aena has recently said that it will put its green plans to a shareholder vote. But it was partly due to pressure from hedge fund manager Chris Hohn. The move of Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever, is better: it seems less forced.

Allowing scrutiny of promises such as zeroing emissions from the entire supply chain by 2039 projects trust and is therefore good management. Many of the goals will survive the Joppa mandate, so a short-term yardstick is needed to measure their progress. Moving forward before the practice becomes the norm, or before an investor publicly intimidates Unilever into doing so, is also a good point of view.

It is also an opportunity for BlackRock and the like to put the words into practice. The world’s largest asset manager has come under fire for the perception that it has not taken the lead as a shareholder in supporting or proposing green resolutions, citing practical barriers to doing so.

Making climate change an automatic item on the agenda of the annual shareholders’ meeting makes it easier for big asset managers to keep companies on the ropes, or at least have fewer excuses not to.

The danger is a humiliating public slap from shareholders, as is sometimes the case with banks that over-pay (Lloyds received one in May when a third of shareholders rejected their salary plans). Although an advisory vote won’t be able to force Joppa to try harder, negative headlines could have the same effect.

Putting a zero-emissions plan in place is easier in an industry where that largely involves converting your processes to run on renewables and pushing your supply chain to follow suit. It is much more difficult for oil and gas companies. But their shareholders are also likely to soon ask them to follow Unilever.

>

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Joyeux Noël? Restrictions that will apply in other European countries this Christmas…

Brian Adam - 0
With the second outbreak of the virus leaving its mark on life in Europe, restrictions in many other countries are more severe than in...
Read more
Google

It’s that simple to use the Google Assistant with your wired headphones

Brian Adam - 0
As you know, the Google Assistant has recently become a kind of mixed bag where anything that does not have its own defined site...
Read more
Latest news

Spotify alerts of serious security breach and resets the passwords of thousands of users

Brian Adam - 0
The music streaming app The world's largest city has suffered a major security attack. The platform has reported that a total of 350,000 user...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©