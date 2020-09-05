United Kingdom ; Accused of killing 2 women and keeping body in freezer sentenced to life imprisonment

London: Zahid Younis has been sentenced to life imprisonment for keeping two bodies in the freezer after raping and killing two women in the UK.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation, in April 2019, police found two bodies of women in a freezer at the home of 36-year-old Zahid Younis, who had been brutally tortured to death. Henriette Six and American Mustafa were missing for several months.

Zahid Younis was a habitual criminal who preyed on weak women. Henriette Six and American Mustafa were two other weak women who went missing and the police reached the house of Zahid Younis while searching for American Mustafa.

The police official said in his statement that flies were buzzing on the fridge when he entered the house. When the freezer was opened with the help of a device, it contained the corpse. Was revealed.

Accused Zahid Younis denied any wrongdoing and said that he did not commit the murder. However, he kept the bodies of the women in the fridge for fear of the police. However, the police presented concrete evidence of the murder and the court sentenced the accused to 38 years imprisonment. سنائی۔