United States ; Fountains equipped with state-of-the-art technology for dogs participating in military operations

By Brian Adam
This spring will help dogs understand the commands and signals of handlers, Photo: File
United States ; Fountains Equipped With State Of The Art Technology For Dogs

Washington: The United States has announced the creation of state-of-the-art fountains equipped with augmented reality technology to guide dogs participating in military operations and to complete operations, which will be the first of its kind in the world.

Currently, experienced and expert dogs involved in military operations around the world are usually guided by hand signals or laser pointers, for which the handler supervising the dogs has to stay close to the dogs. In addition, handlers can use audio communications with a camera and radio attached to the dog, but the dogs do not understand the commands given by the handlers, which would have left the operation incomplete or failed.

To address this issue, the US Army has decided to develop AR (augmented reality) springs that will be introduced to Special Forces dogs and their handlers as a new alternative communication system. Especially since these animals are already accustomed to wearing goggles during operations.

Stephen Lee, a senior scientist at the Army Research Office, said in a statement that the technology would be an important tool for safe and better communication between military working dogs and handlers, allowing dogs to receive handlers’ commands and signals. It will be easier to understand when the technology is wireless, meaning that dogs will not need to wear a leash to use it, nor will handlers have to risk being close to the scene.

