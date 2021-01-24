Unity is needed says new American President Joe Biden

- Advertisement -

Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States of America. He took office detail on the steps of the Capitol House in Washington during a ceremony that complied with Covid-19 safety restrictions.

In his first speech, the President promised a “new era” for the United States after four years of Donald Trump’s reign. Donald Trump rejected the invitation to the inauguration ceremony – instead he left the White House and headed for his home in Mar O Lago in Florida State.

President Biden did not refer to Donald Trump at all in his speech but called on the public to unite and warned them that there are many challenges ahead. But in view of the fragmentation of the US political system, and the remaining state of Covid-19 in the country, Joe Biden said that “victory over these challenges requires much more than words. something that is hard to find in democracy – union. “

“This is America’s day, this is democracy day,” he said. “A day of history and hope.”

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush, and Bill Clinton were in attendance.

Former vice president Mike Pence was the only member of the Donald Trump regime at the ceremony. New Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Mike Pence and his wife escorted him as far as the steps of the Capitol after the event, where they left in an official car. This was the last symbol of Donald Trump’s troubled four years.

Among those who sang during the inauguration ceremony were Jennifer Lopez, folk musician Garth Brooks and Lady Gaga who sang the national anthem of the United States.