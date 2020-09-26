Unlock the HIDDEN GAME of kittens on Android 11

Discover and have fun for hours with the Android 11 easter egg, inspired by the virtual cats of Neko Atsum.

The cell phone has become an essential tool to stay connected with the world, but also to take photos, enjoy multimedia content and have fun with video games. If you consider yourself an expert on this last topic, you have surely downloaded the most exciting games, but did you know that your smartphone also has hidden games? Here’s how to find and unlock the hidden cat game on Android 11 .

It is not the first time that Android has surprised its users with an easter egg in a software update, like the time it added Marshmallow’s Flappy Bird-style minigame. Once again, she shows her fascination with virtual pets and the new game is inspired by Neko Atsum’s cats. To find it you must follow simple steps.

How to find the hidden game of Android 11

1. Unlock the “easter egg cat”

Open the Settings app, tap About phone> Android version.

Tap the Android Version entry quickly several times until you see a lime green dial.

Turn the dial clockwise three times, returning it to its original position each time. The third time, you can pass the tenth point on the dial and an “11” will appear on the right and a cat emoji in a toast message will appear at the bottom.

2. Add controls for cats

Open the new power menu by pressing and holding the power button for one second.

Select the three vertical dots next to the switches and choose Add Controls.

Check the boxes for each new Cat Controls switch and click Save.

3. Take care of the cats

Now you can give water, feed and play with virtual cats, using the power menu of your Android.

After completing these three tasks, over time you will be notified about the arrival of new cats. When you open the notification and tap on the pet, it will be added to your collection.

The alert will be labeled “Cat” with a three digit number. Depending on your interaction, the cat will alert you by using emoji to express its feelings.

Ready! Now to have fun with this new game. How many virtual cats do you think you can take care of?