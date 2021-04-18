Unplug, block your internet connection at specific times

- Advertisement -

In many offices around the world there is a practice not very appreciated by their workers: blocking the internet. Many times it is done with the purpose of protecting a necessary bandwidth, however, in other places it is usually used as a concentration method. If you want to apply this to your work and block your internet connection at certain times, the following application is for you.

This is Unplug, a simple application with which you can set schedules to block the internet connection and focus on your tasks.

Set schedules to block your internet connection

The Internet is a wonderful place, but it can also act as a double-edged sword in our productivity. That is to say, it is very easy to fall into a YouTube video spiral that takes us completely away from the tasks that we have pending. If you have already tried other alternatives to try to stay focused and they have not worked, then it will be very useful to block the internet in your work hours. The best of all is that at this time we can have alternatives to achieve it, as simple as Unplug.

This application for Windows offers a very simple interface where we can determine the blocking time and activate it immediately. At the end of the established time, you will return to the web as you normally do.

Unplug is an application that anyone can use, because it is quite simple. Its operation is based on the configuration of 4 controls. The first two are the start and end times and the third is the lock date. The fourth control is additional because it refers to a security measure. This refers to the possibility of shutting down the system if the app is stopped from the task manager. A great alternative so that nobody cheats.

In this way, you can start working focused on what you should do without the temptation to get distracted on the internet. Unplug will take care of blocking the internet connection at the times you indicate to keep you free from distractions.

If you want to try this mechanism to boost your productivity, follow this link.

