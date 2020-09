Up to 2,000 pigs died as a result of a fire on a farm in Co. Down.

The fire broke out on the farm in Kilkeel before 9pm last night.

Four units of the fire brigade arrived at the scene and managed to contain the fire at approximately 11.50.

However, between 1,500 and 2,000 pigs died as a result.

Minor injuries also involved a firefighter.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally.