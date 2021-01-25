Upcoming Apple and Samsung Watches Could Measure Blood Sugar

- Advertisement -

For years it has been rumored that Apple is trying to introduce a way to monitor blood sugar on the Apple Watch. It turns out that maybe this could be that year, or at least that’s what a report from the Korean news agency ETNews claims. The report indicates that both Apple and Samsung are ready to introduce new smartwatches in 2021 with the ability to monitor blood sugar levels in a non-invasive way. For those unfamiliar with the process, blood sugar monitoring usually involves sticking the finger to draw a blood sample, which can then be read by a device. This is essential for patients with diabetes who need to ensure that their blood sugar levels are not too high or too low. Creating a non-invasive shape could be helpful as monitoring could take place throughout the day. In June, Samsung Electronics, in collaboration with the research team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), published the results of a non-invasive blood glucose measurement technology based on Raman spectroscopy in the international journal ‘Science Advance’. Raman spectroscopy is an analysis method that uses a wavelength generated by the natural vibrations of a substance molecule when laser light is irradiated and scattered over a specific substance. In this way, Samsung Electronics and the MIT research team have improved the precision of non-invasive signal measurement. On the other hand, earlier this month during CES, we saw a device from a Japanese company claiming to be capable of doing just that, so we could be close to a watch that measures blood sugar.