Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Upcoming Apple and Samsung Watches Could Measure Blood Sugar

By Abraham
0
0
Analisis Apple Watch Series 6 Teknofilo 30.jpg
Analisis Apple Watch Series 6 Teknofilo 30.jpg

Must Read

Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

For years it has been rumored that Apple is trying to introduce a way to monitor blood sugar on the Apple Watch. It turns out that maybe this could be that year, or at least that’s what a report from the Korean news agency ETNews claims. The report indicates that both Apple and Samsung are ready to introduce new smartwatches in 2021 with the ability to monitor blood sugar levels in a non-invasive way. For those unfamiliar with the process, blood sugar monitoring usually involves sticking the finger to draw a blood sample, which can then be read by a device. This is essential for patients with diabetes who need to ensure that their blood sugar levels are not too high or too low. Creating a non-invasive shape could be helpful as monitoring could take place throughout the day. In June, Samsung Electronics, in collaboration with the research team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), published the results of a non-invasive blood glucose measurement technology based on Raman spectroscopy in the international journal ‘Science Advance’. Raman spectroscopy is an analysis method that uses a wavelength generated by the natural vibrations of a substance molecule when laser light is irradiated and scattered over a specific substance. In this way, Samsung Electronics and the MIT research team have improved the precision of non-invasive signal measurement. On the other hand, earlier this month during CES, we saw a device from a Japanese company claiming to be capable of doing just that, so we could be close to a watch that measures blood sugar.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

Google Photos updates its interface on tablets to take better advantage of their screens

Brian Adam - 0
One of the great historical problems that Android tablet users have had is that, on very few occasions, the applications had an interface specifically...
Read more
Tech News

How to prevent Facebook from knowing what you do with your mobile outside of its ‘app’

Brian Adam - 0
What happened in recent weeks around WhatsApp and the new conditions of its service has served to verify to what extent more and more...
Read more
Apps

Italy closes TikTok profiles of under-13s

Brian Adam - 0
To be able to have a profile on TikTok it is necessary to be 13 years old or more, according to the Conditions of...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©