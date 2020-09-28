Update iOS 14 if you want to keep Chrome as your default browser

iOS 14 has been with us for a little over a week and a half and, as usual, it is not without errors, so Apple has been working since then to have a patch to apply as soon as possible. And it turns out that one of the functions that were broken and that have needed a little hand of paint had to do directly with one of the features of the OS that had most caught the attention of users.

Is about the ability to change the default system apps, those that open automatically when we click on a link to a web page, an email address, etc. Although it was possible to modify this parameter, it turns out that when you restart the mobile or turn it off and later turn it on, those changes were not saved and the Apple applications were restored by default.

iOS 14.0.1 ready to download

In addition to those default applications, which will remain as we have configured them after restarting the phone, there are other changes that those of Cupertino have corrected. This is the case with the camera previews on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, that they had some problems and now they have been fixed. In the same way, the widgets have also been fine-tuned and from this version 14.0.1 images will no longer be displayed in the news module.

IOS 14.0.1 update.

As always, after the big changes, patch 14.0.1 announces that it corrects small errors and takes advantage of optimizing the operating system a little more. If you want to apply this update, which is also available for iPad, you must go to the device’s “Settings”, then select the “General” menu and, finally, “Software update”.

In addition to iPhones and iPads, Apple has taken the opportunity to update watchOS to version 7.0.1. The watch had also caused some other problem after the update of ten days ago in the Apple Pay application, which stopped recognizing some users’ cards and suddenly appeared as “deactivated” or “not available”. Imagine the problem when you go to pay and the clock tells you that you do not have the payment method configured by default at hand.

WatchOS 7.0.1 update.

In the case of the Apple Watch, the update must be done through the Watch app itself, accessing “My watch”, then “General” and finally “Software update”. Of course, in the case of the smartwatch, you will have to wait until it is charging at the base for the iPhone to send you this update.