Update – No more Formula 1 on Ziggo from next season

UPDATE 18 MAY – Ziggo has now confirmed that it indeed no longer has the honor to be responsible for the Formula 1 broadcast after 9 years. It indicates in a tweet that the rates for the broadcasting rights had grown so much that it could no longer hold on to its license.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE 18 MAY – According to sports marketer Chris Woerts in Veronica Inside, Ziggo will lose its license to broadcast Formula 1. It may still broadcast this season via Ziggo Sport , but next season it is not up to Ziggo to broadcast the race weekends. That’s up to the Nordic Entertainment Group, which uses ViaPlay.

From Ziggo Sport to Nordic Entertainment Group

It must come as a big shock to Ziggo that it did not succeed in getting it financially round to regain the Formula 1 rights in the following season. In addition, it is also a bit strange to watch Formula 1 via a Scandinavian provider. Especially since Ziggo has recently been promoting its Mediabox Next a lot. Only then can you watch Formula 1 in a resolution of 4K. Unfortunately, whether you have that luxury Mediabox or not: the 2022 season of Formula 1 will therefore not be shown on Ziggo.

The only source reporting all this is Chris Woerts, no official communication has yet been sent from Ziggo or Nordic Entertainment Group. This is expected to follow Thursday. In any case, Nordic Entertainment Group is doing well, because the Bundesliga and darts would also go to that ‘channel’. The company is said to have offered more than thirty million euros on Formula 1. Something that Ziggo – but also RTL, which made an attempt – apparently failed.

Watch Formula 1 The most important question is actually not whether we can still watch Formula 1 , because the rights for the Netherlands always end up with a party. The question is: what will happen to our friends Olav Mol and Jack Plooij. The commentator and pit reporter, who have been working in the world for decades, just seem to be moving with the Nordic Entertainment Group. We hope so, because no one can match that unbridled enthusiasm – and sometimes sarcasm – of the gentlemen. Moreover, it will take a while for drivers to get used to a new media crew from the Netherlands so popular by Verstappen, so as far as we are concerned, Mol and Plooij will continue to hold those positions, as they have been doing for so long with gusto.