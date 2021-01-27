Tech News

Update your iPhone right now for security reasons

By Brian Adam
0
0
Oqniguqinvfkpkadkuohm7rski.jpg
Oqniguqinvfkpkadkuohm7rski.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Is your iPhone in danger? Are you going to update it? Manzana has announced that the latest version of its iOS 14 operating system has a series of drawbacks, prioritizing security issues. What to do?

Through its support web page, Manzana mention that these failures “May have been actively exploited”. However, the Cupertino company did not reveal too many details about the errors and simply limited itself to “Does not reveal, discuss or confirm security issues until an investigation has been conducted and patches or versions are available”.

Every time a company has problems or reports some gaps in its application or software, it tends to launch patches to be able to solve and avoid the problems, especially if they are security.

On the other hand, the web The confidential mentioned that the brand Manzana “It stands out from the rest of the competition companies due to its high capacities in terms of security, being considered one of the firms that offers the best service in this regard. However, this time he has acknowledged that an anonymous researcher has discovered three important vulnerabilities in his system ”.

How to update your iPhone to iOS 14.4

As part of the solution Manzana To solve the errors discovered, it has released a new update of its operating system iOS 14.4, which you can download as follows:

  • Plug in the device and connect it to your Wi-Fi network.
  • Go to Settings, General, and then tap Software Update.
Learn about everything that the latest iOS 14.4 update brings. (Photo: Apple)
Learn about everything that the latest iOS 14.4 update brings. (Photo: Apple)
  • Click “Download and install”. If a message appears requesting to remove apps temporarily because the software needs more space for the update, press Continue or Cancel.
  • To update now, click Install. Or you can tap Later and choose Install tonight or Remind me later. If you hit Install tonight, all you have to do is plug the device into a power outlet before going to sleep. Your device will update automatically overnight.
  • If asked, enter your access code

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apple

IPad production will move out of China in this …

Brian Adam - 0
Those from Cupertino have moved part of their production to places like India and Vietnam. Now it is reported that Apple will move...
Read more
Tech News

So you can open WhatsApp Web on your cell phone

Brian Adam - 0
Do you want to chat from another platform on your cell phone? WhatsApp It continues to be one of the applications that is...
Read more
Apps

Google Keep adds ‘Home’ and ‘Work’ shortcuts to schedule your reminders

Brian Adam - 0
The notes and reminders app Google Keep It is updated almost every month, but for almost two years now, most of its...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©