Update your iPhone right now for security reasons

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Is your iPhone in danger? Are you going to update it? Manzana has announced that the latest version of its iOS 14 operating system has a series of drawbacks, prioritizing security issues. What to do?

Through its support web page , Manzana mention that these failures “May have been actively exploited”. However, the Cupertino company did not reveal too many details about the errors and simply limited itself to “Does not reveal, discuss or confirm security issues until an investigation has been conducted and patches or versions are available”.

Every time a company has problems or reports some gaps in its application or software, it tends to launch patches to be able to solve and avoid the problems, especially if they are security.

On the other hand, the web The confidential mentioned that the brand Manzana “It stands out from the rest of the competition companies due to its high capacities in terms of security, being considered one of the firms that offers the best service in this regard. However, this time he has acknowledged that an anonymous researcher has discovered three important vulnerabilities in his system ”.

How to update your iPhone to iOS 14.4

As part of the solution Manzana To solve the errors discovered, it has released a new update of its operating system iOS 14.4, which you can download as follows:

Plug in the device and connect it to your Wi-Fi network.

Go to Settings, General, and then tap Software Update.

Learn about everything that the latest iOS 14.4 update brings. (Photo: Apple)