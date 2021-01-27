Update your iPhone right now to avoid serious security problems

- Advertisement -

When a company updates its terminals with a new version of the operating system, it usually publishes (in the update FAQ) the most striking elements, and often holidays, first of all, because of sell us those features that are new or have been modified for the better. And Apple is no exception in this since when it releases a new version of iOS (or iPadOS) it does the same.

Yesterday afternoon, as we informed you, released versions 14.4 of those operating systems announcing improvements to RAW support camera and some other things, but he avoided saying that, please, let’s run to install it because just below those headlines is what is really important: the security of our terminal.

Update right now

Among those details that did not appear in the highlights is one that has to do with one of the key elements of any computer system: the kernel module, which in the case of Apple devices, It has a small security hole that can make it easier for a cybercriminal to sneak into our mobile or tablet and fiddle within it, taking advantage of the administrator privileges that this flaw can grant.

IOS 14.4 update.

That, technically, gives the hacker free reign to roam freely anywhere on the device without any system security resource being able to do anything to prevent it. And once that is achieved, what comes next can range from a simple theft of information stored in our terminal, to a takeover to do whatever they want with our iPhone or iPad.

In addition to the above, There are two other security flaws that this patch is responsible for closing and that have to do with the famous WebKit rendering engine, that has brought Apple’s official browser, Safari, and its email app, Mail, in check for a few years. Due to these two security problems, an attacker would be able to execute malicious code (malware) without the user even find out.

You just have to remember what happened a couple of years ago when from Google’s Project Zero, they revealed a security problem that Apple’s mobile devices had been dragging around this WebKit and that, supposedly, for years allowed the theft of information from relevant users and accounts. So if you haven’t installed that update yet, you already know where and how you should do it:

Settings> General> Software update