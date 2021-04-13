Update your PC with Corsair iCUE and enjoy discounts on component packs

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Corsair, in collaboration with PcComponentes and Coolmod, has opened an interesting promotion that will allow us save enough money when updating our PC with numerous components compatible with iCUE, the well-known Corsair platform, thanks to the component packs on offer that we can find in both online stores.

As our regular readers will know, iCUE has recently received a major facelift that has improved both the way in which we can interact with said platform and its features and integrated functions. Now, we can find all the keys of each component or peripheral within its corresponding section, which means that the previous division into two subsections has been eliminated, and the interface presents a much more elegant and attractive minimalist finish.

Look at the attached image. In it we can see the home screen of the new Corsair iCUE. In it I see all the peripherals and components that I have connected, and these are shown perfectly ordered. On some of them appear, in addition, specific notes on the status of each device, which allows me to have important information without having to do anything. For example, the Dark Core Pro shows the battery charge level and the mode of use (Wi-Fi), while the Virtuoso SE appear with the off symbol and show the type of equalization they have activated.

On the right hand side I have very useful indicators, which reflect such important aspects as the processor load, the processor temperature, the GPU load, its working temperature and the rotation speed of the fans. This section is fully configurable, and if you have an RTX 3080, as in my case, you can activate RGB LED lighting in the central part, and control it through Corsair iCUE. Interesting, right? Well this is not all, with iCUE you can carry out a large number of adjustments and configurations, create frames, user profiles and RGB LED lighting and create your own effects.

What iCUE-compatible Corsair components are on sale?

The promotion that Corsair has opened includes various RAM kits Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro and Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro SL, with prices ranging from 88.99 euros for the 16 GB pack in two modules of 8 GB each (optimized for Ryzen) and configured at 3,200 MHz with CL16 latencies, up to kit that includes two 16 GB modules (32 GB in total) configured at 3,600 MHz with CL18 latencies, also optimized for Ryzen, for a price of 199 euros.

If you want to upgrade in a big way, don’t worry, Corsair hasn’t forgotten about you. In this round of offers you will also find complete packs including a chassis, AIO liquid cooling system, Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM, and RGB LED-illuminated fans. There are several packs with different prices and configurations, but in my opinion one of the most interesting is the one that includes an AIO Corsair iCUE H115i ELITE CAPELLIX liquid cooling system, an Obsidian Series 500D RGB SE chassis, an LL120 RGB fan and a kit of Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 memory.

This promotion will be active until April 23. If you are thinking of buying any pack or component, but you have doubts about the configuration at a general or particular level, do not worry, you can leave it in the comments and I will be happy to help you solve it. Before finishing, I remind you that iCUE by Corsair is a totally free platform, and that it is prepared to offer immersive lighting effects in games, as we told you at the time in this article.

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.