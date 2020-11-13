Ahead of the iPhone 12 launch on Friday, Apple has updated iMovie for iOS. So iPhone and iPad users will have a variety of new features, including support for HDR videos. Apple has also updated Garageband for iPhone and iPad with several notable changes and improvements.

Updated iMovie for iOS with HDR support

Apple says you can now import and share videos at 60 frames per second, as well as view, edit, and share HDR videos from your iPhone’s libraries. This comes as the iPhone 12 adds support for recording videos in 10-bit HDR quality.

4K at 60 frames per second requires iPod touch (7th generation), iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 7 or later, iPad (6th generation) or later, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air 3 or later, 10.5- Inch iPad Pro or later, Apple says. Additionally, editing and sharing HDR videos requires an iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X or later, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (7th generation) or later, iPad Air 3 or later, 10.5-inch iPad Pro or later.

Here are the full release notes for today’s iMovie update on iPhone and iPad: