Ahead of the iPhone 12 launch on Friday, Apple has updated iMovie for iOS. So iPhone and iPad users will have a variety of new features, including support for HDR videos. Apple has also updated Garageband for iPhone and iPad with several notable changes and improvements.
Updated iMovie for iOS with HDR support
Apple says you can now import and share videos at 60 frames per second, as well as view, edit, and share HDR videos from your iPhone’s libraries. This comes as the iPhone 12 adds support for recording videos in 10-bit HDR quality.
4K at 60 frames per second requires iPod touch (7th generation), iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 7 or later, iPad (6th generation) or later, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air 3 or later, 10.5- Inch iPad Pro or later, Apple says. Additionally, editing and sharing HDR videos requires an iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X or later, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (7th generation) or later, iPad Air 3 or later, 10.5-inch iPad Pro or later.
Here are the full release notes for today’s iMovie update on iPhone and iPad:
- Customize any title by selecting from dozens of built-in fonts.
- Adjust the color of any title by selecting from a grid or spectrum of presets, adjusting the numeric sliders, or using the eyedropper in the viewer.
- Quickly change the default style, capitalization, and duration of a title.
- Pinch and drag to adjust the size and location of any title.
- Choose from three new animated titles: Slide, Split, and Two-Color Chromatic.
- Add solid, gradient, and patterned backgrounds to your movie.
- Use the color picker to customize the colors of any background.
- Drag the slider to change the intensity of any filter applied to your photos and videos.
- Import and share 4K video at 60 frames per second.
- View, edit and share high dynamic range (HDR) video from your photo library.
- Tap the new options button at the top of the Share sheet to share a project or video file and choose properties including resolution, frame rate, and HDR.
You must log in to post a comment.