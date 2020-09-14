Upgrading your computer with more RAM and new SSDs will soon be cheaper thanks to oversupply and low demand

Buying a lot of RAM memory or SSD units has long been within the reach of anyone: the prices are fantastic and allow us to have PCs and laptops armed to the teeth, but be careful because Everything points to prices being even lower in the short term.

The reason, experts point out, is the excess supply of NAND and DRAM chips for memory units and modules: the lack of demand reveals that prices could fall of the order of 10% by the end of the year, and they may do so even more in 2021.

Up to 15% cheaper on average in the coming months

Analysts at DRAMeXchange, a platform that constantly evaluates and monitors this market, indicate that even with the impact of the launch of the new iPhones -which like other mobiles makes use of NAND storage- the market points to a drop in prices.

In fact, he says, “a quarterly drop in the average sale price of NAND flash chips is expected probably 10%, due to excess inventory of customers due to the impact of the pandemic [de COVID-19]”.

In DigiTimes they also point to the same percentage of fall, and also highlight that this trend could stay throughout the first half of 2021.

The reason, as explained in DRAMeXchange, is simple: there is too much memory circulating, and the manufacturers of modules and SSD drives they are no longer buying at the rate they used to and they have slowed down their ordering rate.

Western Digital and Micron are two examples of this, point out these analysts, and Sidney Ho, from Deutsche Bank, also pointed to another data: that of data centers and business customers, which have accumulated these solutions to the risk of shortages due to future outbreaks of the pandemic.

The falls could lead to prices being on average 15% lower than the current ones in the coming months, which would also imply that the products that make up these components could (and should) fall in price. If everything follows this rhythm, On Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday we could attend the appearance of very remarkable offers in this sense.

What is good for consumers, however, not so much for manufacturersThey point out in DRAMeXchange: these exaggerated inventories that have been reached will cause “prices to fall inevitably” for contracts between chip and device manufacturers.