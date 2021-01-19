Uppbeat, a website with free music for your projects on YouTube

- Advertisement -

Music is a fundamental aspect for any audiovisual project. If you are preparing a film, documentary or even a webshow, it will be necessary to have one or more soundtracks. However, we are not all in a position to sit down to compose. Therefore, we want to present you an alternative where you can find a lot of free music for your projects.

Its name is Uppbeat and it is a website where you can download music for your projects and publish them without copyright problems.

Get free music for your YouTube videos

The matter of the soundtrack or music that we use in our videos is somewhat delicate if we intend to upload them to YouTube and monetize. It is widely known that copyright issues on YouTube are common and can lead to removal of your video or monetization. For this reason, it is necessary that we own the soundtrack or that we can use it without copyright problems.

If you opt for the second option, then in Uppbeat you will have an excellent ally. This website presents a freemium model where we will have to register to have access to certain benefits.

When you enter the Uppbeat page, you will immediately receive the catalog in the center of the screen and an options bar on the left. The catalog in question is divided into various categories according to mood and musical genre. By registering on the site, you will have the ability to download up to 10 tracks per month and access to half the catalog.

When you get any of the available tracks and use them in your YouTube footage, you’ll also need to mention Uppbeat in the credits. In this way, you can get free music for your videos and also, it will not give you headaches for rights.

To visit the page, follow this link.

