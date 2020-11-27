US Army investigates technology that allows it to read the minds of soldiers

Yes, as you read in the title. The United States Army investigates technology that allows you to read and interpret minds of the soldiers. Telepathy? It seems that this is what the armed forces of this country want to achieve.

Can you imagine being able to communicate only with thought? The US Army Research Office is funding research for this purpose, creating a “silent channel” that allows it to interpret the thoughts of soldiers through brain signals.

US Army has allocated 6.25 million dollars for the investigation

For the development of this neuroscientific research, the Army Research Office has allocated 6.25 million dollars. The program has been led by the University of Southern California, in partnership with other researchers from the universities of Los Angeles, Berkeley, New York and the United Kingdom. There is still a long way to go, but they are confident they can achieve it.

So far, the scientists who are part of the project have learned to “decode and analyze” brain signals that influence the behavior of the rest of the brain. However, they cannot read minds as such, but it is the beginning of the goal.

What does the military intend to achieve with this technology? Provide greater security to your soldiers. The idea is that they can rest at the right time, in addition to being able to communicate silently when they are in an operation.

But, how would this communication system work? Basically there would be a computer involved, which would make use of algorithms and advanced mathematics to interpret the neural signals of a specific soldier, which it would later analyze and send to another soldier. It really sounds fantastic. In this regard, the program manager of the Army Research Office, Hamid Krim has added:

“You can read whatever you want; it doesn’t mean you understand. The next step after that is to be able to understand. And then divide it into words so that you can synthesize it in a sense, like learning your own vocabulary and alphabet. ”

So far, this program is in full swing. The technology has been tested on monkeys, but it would be very interesting to know if they achieve the goal: to read the minds of humans. If successful, how will the impact be on our society?

