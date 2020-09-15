US Customs seized 2,000 fake AirPods that turned out to be OnePlus Buds – they say it’s not a mistake

Photographs of the “Fake AirPods” seized by United States Customs. by the authorities. Even the American OnePlus account asked to be returned:

Hey, give those back! 🙃 – OnePlus USA (@OnePlus_USA) September 14, 2020

It is not a confusion, for Customs they are fakes of the AirPods

However, things have not stopped there, after the noise generated by the United States Customs has confirmed to media such as The Verge that they really consider them a copy of the AirPods and it has not been a confusion. A spokesperson indicated that “a CBP import specialist determined that the headphones in question appeared to violate Apple’s configuration trademark.”

According to US customs, trademarks such as Apple’s for AirPods cover the general appearance of a product, based on that they determined that the OnePlus Buds were a fake. That is, based on the fact that they are wireless, white, with an elongated stick and in a white box. They also ensure that the fact that they put the brand name on the box does not imply anything, since they are based on the product itself and not on its packaging.

What is not clear is why the OnePlus Buds in question have been the ones that have been considered counterfeits and not the dozens of other models with the same form factor that have appeared since 2016 when Apple first introduced the AirPods. In fact, the OnePlus Buds have been on the market for a while now and on sale in the United States precisely. The question now is whether they will seize any of the many models from other manufacturers or those copies that directly pose as AirPods.

In this regard, it should be noted that At no time has Apple filed a lawsuit against OnePlus for the possible copy of your wireless headphones. Everything seems to have been the decision of the US Customs and at their discretion. Now it will be a matter of OnePlus appealing the decision to be able to import its headphones into the United States in the future without problems and, well, recover those 2,000 seized.