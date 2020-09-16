US elections, 400,000 users have already registered to vote thanks to Snapchat

The 2020 presidential election in the United States is approaching. Waiting for Election Day, various companies are moving to observe the impact of social media on voting: while Facebook would be close to paying users to deactivate accounts in this period, Snapchat instead aims to promote voting directly through the app.

According to what reported by Axios, also this year Snapchat has decided to release various features in the US for educate the very young user to vote, explaining how to vote and remembering when the elections will take place. But while 407,024 users registered for voting through the social media app last year, in 2020, seven weeks after Election Day, 400,000 citizens (mainly under the age of 30) would already have registered.

The initiative would have been particularly successful this year mainly because of the movements like Black Lives Matter, which especially involved young people on all social networks, from Facebook to Twitter, in sharing the most reliable news and data possible in view of the fateful day that could really change the world. Both the confirmation of Donald Trump and the election of Joe Biden could in fact also have important implications in the technological war between China and the United States.

Meanwhile, on Snapchat, Barack Obama and other personalities such as Snoop Dogg and Arnold Schwarzenegger are continuing to remember the importance of voting and are encouraging all young people to register via the app. Meanwhile, Microsoft has published a report that talks about the possible intrusion of Russian, Chinese and Iranian hackers in the election campaigns of both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party.