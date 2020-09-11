US elections, Microsoft safe: Russian, Chinese and Iranian hackers are already in action

According to a new report from Microsoft, organizations and individuals involved in the presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden would have been attacked by Russian, Chinese and Iranian hackers. As early as November 2016, some hackers allegedly attacked Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, and now they would return for a “second round”.

The possible intrusion in the 2020 US presidential election by Iranian hackers had already been disclosed by Microsoft as early as October 2019, when the first 2700 cyber attacks in an attempt to hack the e-mail addresses of candidates, government officials and reporters.

The new report confirms this eventuality, specifying that the Russian group Fancy Bear would be involved, Strontium o APT28, already known in 2016 for the attacks on Hillary Clinton; the Chinese one Zirconium or APT31, which already has compromise 150 accounts linked to Joe Biden; and the Iranian one Phosphorous or APT35, but these attacks failed. Microsoft claimed that Strontium would try to hit more than 200 organizations with politicians at work in both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party campaigns, as well as think tanks such as The German Marshall Fund of the United States. Specifically, the Chinese and Russians would have taken action against Biden, while the Iranians would have attacked accounts linked to Trump.

Reuters also confirmed these rumors, adding that the Russian hacker group allegedly attacked the SKDKnickerbocker company historically associated with politicians such as Barack Obama, Andrew Cuomo and Micheal Bloomberg. Joe Biden’s staff confirmed to Reuters that there were attempts to access accounts of people affiliated with the presidential campaign, but that ultimately were unsuccessful.

In short, after four years the specter of hackers continues to appear during the presidential elections. Now Microsoft and other companies will surely have to do common front to avoid any future attack.