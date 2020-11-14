US gives TikTok 15 more days

This week the new deadline imposed on TikTok has been met by the US government to find a new owner, if they didn’t want to see the service being blocked across the country. He already tried last September, but the justice paralyzed the application of the sanction, after ByteDance -owner of TikTok- reached a preliminary agreement with Oracle and Walmart for the acquisition and management of user data in the country .

The process against TikTok has entered a kind of limbo and users can continue to use the social network normally in the United States

However, the process appears to have entered something of a limbo in recent weeks. Now, with the holding of the elections and the change of administration, the company was not very clear if the process was going ahead and asked what to do. He even requested this week an extension of the limit imposed, which was exceeded on Thursday 12 without major consequences.

However, the answer has been inconclusive and it still does not clarify what will happen. Now the Trump administration has given TikTok another 15 days, until Nov. 27, as a deadline to convince US national security officials that the deal with Oracle and Walmart should be approved.

But it seems like a paripe more than anything else. In fact, the order does not establish what requirements the agreement must now meet, how and in what way the sale of TikTok should occur, or what parts of its service it would affect. Not even does the Trump administration’s order indicate what would happen if the deadline is not met and TikTok is not sold before November 27.

There is no longer any talk of prohibiting the use of the application, it is not indicated what TikTok should do to continue operating in the United States … In this situation, TikTok continues with the provisional agreement with Oracle and Walmart, pending the response of the regulator North American. Once it communicated its agreement with the agreement, then TikTok would have to seek approval from Chinese regulators, so it is not so easy to see it come to fruition … at least in the short term.

How does this affect users? No way. At the moment, in the United States, TikTok users they can continue to use the application as normal.

