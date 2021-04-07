US investigates YouTube Kids for showing inappropriate content to children

- Advertisement -

The US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy has started an investigation against YouTube Kids for showing inappropriate content to children. They even accuse the company of showing “insipid and consumerist content” to minors.

Similarly, they highlight that the platform does not protect children from the content they transmit. In fact, they claim that they use “artificial intelligence and creators’ self-regulation to decide which videos” to show on the children’s portal.

This investigation comes two years after Google paid a fine of 170 million dollars to get rid of a case in which YouTube was accused of collecting personal data from minors without the proper approval of their parents.

“YouTube Kids does not take the time to determine the suitability of the content”

In a letter to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, lawmakers note that the children’s platform does not make much effort, much less spend time “determining the suitability of content” it shows to children.

Even that “YouTube only asks them to consider factors that include the subject of the video.” For example, if this “has an emphasis on characters, themes, toys or games for children, and more.” This without verifying in what context it is used.

Use of misleading advertising by child influencers

Marketing and deceptive advertising using child influencers is another tactic used by the company to display inappropriate content with little educational value to infants. A strategy to disguise the true intentions of the company, according to lawmakers.

Basically what the House of Representatives raises is that YouTube Kids does not supervise the children’s videos that are shown on the platform. Suggesting that they focus on targeted advertising far above the content they offer.

