US people flock to the polling booths to judge Donald Trump’s four years

According to the latest polls before polling day, Democratic candidate Joe Biden was still leading nationally and in most states between the ‘Banner Zone’ in the mid-west of the country

The United States of America will be in the spotlight today as people head to the polling booths in the midst of the pandemic to judge Donald Trump ‘s controversial and divisive four – year period in the White House.

More Americans than ever have already cast a postal vote and it is estimated that it will take longer to count all the votes.

Donald Trump has said that no vote should be counted after today – although it is normal to do so – and it is thought that if there is not much between the candidates there will be court cases about the result in different states.

In addition, Donald Trump has often refused to say that he will accept the election result if he loses and has also cast doubt on the electoral system itself.

Despite doubts as to when the official result of the election will be available, iDemocratic candidate Joe Biden is the strong choice of the popular.

Biden is further ahead in those states than Hillary Clinton was at the end of the race in 2016, which is reassuring Democrats that their support for her will not melt this round. Another source of hope for them is that there is little between the candidates in certain states where Trump succeeded in 2016, states

‘Solar Zone’, such as Florida and Arizona.

According to the site fivethirtyeight.com, which filters out information about the election, Biden was about five points ahead in Pennsylvania, where Trump won in 2012, the most considered state that could decide who with him will be the day.

Biden was further ahead in Michigan and Wisconsin, another state in between which Trump won in 2016.

According to fivethirtyeight.com, Trump has only a 3% chance of getting more votes than Biden but has a 10% chance of getting a second term as president because of America’s election-based college system. Biden is about eight percentage points ahead according to the national polls, but if his surplus today was only between 2-3 points the election result is estimated to be in the balance.

However Trump is not as strong in the polls as he was before the 2016 election when Hillary Clinton became the businessman and TV star of the northwest. Trump is now farther behind Biden than he was on Clinton in every state that normally weighs between the two. Also, the polls are thought to have to be more inaccurate than in 2016 for Trump to win this year.

But for all that, Democrats are still terrified that Trump could have another unexpected victory.

Republicans, on the other hand, expect the Trump brand to rise again in spite of the odds.