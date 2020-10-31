HealthCorona VirusLatest newsTech News

US, post-vaccine COVID surveillance will be via smartphone CDC project

By Abraham
© ANSA

Whoever receives it will be monitored for adverse effects

Once a vaccine for Covid-19 is available in the US, those who will receive it will be followed with a smartphone platform that will allow ‘active surveillance’ on the state of health. This was announced, reports the CNN, the US CDC.

“V-Safe is a new active surveillance program via smartphone – explained Tom Shimabukuro, deputy director of the Immunization Safety Office of the CDC during a meeting of the FDA vaccine committee -, which also includes telephone follow-up. a more active way to monitor for adverse effects than simply waiting for the patient to report them. “

The program calls for vaccine recipients’ health to be monitored daily via text and email for the first week, and then weekly for the next month and a half. If someone reports an adverse effect, the program will report it to the appropriate database. “In addition to this, the CDC is planning two other systems for real-time monitoring of vaccine safety for Covid-19, which plan to use hospital data and of the rsa and those of the health insurance companies. (ANSA).

