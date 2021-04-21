US Senate Convenes Apple to Hearing on Digital Markets

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The United States Senate has summoned Google and Apple to a hearing to discuss practices on digital markets. In this, the focus is the Android Play Store and the iOS App Store.

The call comes after many app developers complained about the abuse of power by both companies. They allege that they are forced to give up part of their income from the sales made.

Payment of fees and abuse of power

The investigation into anti-competitive practices is led by Senators Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Mike Lee of Utah. In this, the topics to be discussed are related to the fees that developers must pay to include their applications in the application store.

As well as the abuse of power by these companies. Specifically, when they deprive their users of products or services promoted by the competition. This is because they prefer to display their own products over others.

Both companies are singled out for the same monopolistic practices. However, Google Play “allows alternative application markets.” Therefore, they can turn to third-party app stores if they want to.

“We believe that the Google Play value proposition is strong. But if a developer feels that this value proposition is not adequate, the openness of Android allows them to distribute their applications in many other ways, either directly to consumers or through other app stores, “said Wilson White, senior director of Google government affairs and public policy.

The Senate has a special focus on the Apple App Store

Unlike Google Play, Apple’s App Store is more jealous and does not allow iOS applications to be published in third-party stores. In addition to this, it abuses its power to force developers to use its payment system and provide a “significant cut” to the company. Critics are presumed to argue this at the hearing.

Among Apple’s critics, Spotify, Tile and Match Group stand out. These companies will try to offer proof that the Cupertino companies are effectively abusing their power and their position in the market.

The senate turnout comes a day after Apple introduced a series of products and services that promise to revolutionize the tech market. Will these new releases also be objects of criticism?

Read also:

Parler returns to the Apple App Store

.