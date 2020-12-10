US states are suing Facebook: does the network have too much power?

46 US states as well as the District of Columbia and the US Territory of Guam filed a Facebook lawsuit on Wednesday. The accusation: Facebook has too much power.

After initial rumors and media reports about a possible lawsuit against Facebook in the US, 46 US states and the District of Columbia (DC) as well as the US territory of Guam officially filed the complaint yesterday.

In it, they accuse Facebook of not only having established a disproportionate social media monopoly, but of having obtained and maintained this supremacy with unfair means.

Facebook lawsuit: these are the allegations

In several sub-points, the plaintiffs submit the extent to which Facebook allegedly distorts competition. So the problem lies in Facebook’s business model.

Since the platform is free for users, Facebook earns its money from advertisements that companies place on the platform.

However, Facebook uses unfair methods to keep these ad formats interesting for companies and lucrative for Facebook, according to the Facebook lawsuit.

Firstly, Facebook aims to keep users on the platform for as long as possible and thereby collect relevant user data. Because: The more data Facebook collects, the more precisely (and thus more successfully) companies can design their advertisements – and the more money Facebook makes with them.

Second, Facebook is also very aggressive when it comes to leveraging competitors.

Those who defend themselves will feel the “wrath of Mark”

Because as soon as a network becomes large enough to compete with Facebook, Facebook swallows the competitor.

If this does not succeed, Facebook will be happy to copy popular features of its competitors, as critics have often criticized.

In the application, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is quoted directly as evidence of the aggressive takeover strategy. Accordingly, Zuckerberg wants to “neutralize competitors”. His strategy here? Offer competitors a price “high enough that they have to take it into account”.

Allegedly, behind the scenes, Facebook has made it very clear to competitors that – should they not want to sell – they would feel the “wrath of Mark”.

The plaintiffs specifically mention the Facebook takeovers of Instagram and WhatsApp. Facebook acquired Instagram for around one billion US dollars in 2012. Two years later, WhatsApp was added for just under $ 20 billion.

The purchase was even approved by the EU Commission at the time. However, Facebook later had to pay a fine for this. Because the company initially claimed that it could not merge the user data from both platforms, but later found ways to do it.

With this – allegedly unfair – strategy, Facebook gradually gained an unfair competitive advantage. And, that’s another allegation in the Facebook lawsuit that the network is using this advantage to harm both users and advertisers.

Facebook monopoly harms users and companies

More than half of the US population aged 13 and over logs into Facebook every day. The high number of users, combined with a lack of competition, gives Facebook the opportunity to arbitrarily decide how the personal data of these users is collected and used.

Since there are few alternatives for social media users, they accept all of this without turning away from the platform. The consequence for users: a reduced user experience, little control over the use of their personal data and less choice in social networks.

Even advertisers suffer from the Facebook monopoly, according to the indictment. For one thing, profits are not transparent enough. On the other hand, offensive content on Facebook would damage the brand’s reputation.

For all these reasons, the states want to sue Facebook. With this, they want to stop Facebook’s anti-competitive stance and avert the damage that Facebook is causing the economy and citizens.

The US Trade Commission FTC has filed a separate lawsuit, which primarily concerns the Facebook takeovers of WhatsApp and Instagram.

Zuckerberg denies allegations

Mark Zuckerberg has already denied the allegations in advance. He emphasized that Facebook has a lot of serious competitors.

In addition, it is not correct that the takeovers of other social networks have given Facebook a supremacy. In his opinion, Instagram & Co. only became the dominant networks they are today thanks to Facebook.

What can the Facebook lawsuit really do?

The question, of course, is: what can the Facebook lawsuit bring in the end?

There are several possible scenarios.

One variant would be that Facebook’s monopoly is smashed and the company may have to give up networks such as WhatsApp or Instagram. That would be a challenge, at least technically, because Facebook has brought the platforms together more and more in recent years.

But it is also possible that Facebook will have to change how the platform works. Interoperability of social media pages would be conceivable, for example. Facebook users could see what other users post on other social networks, such as Tik Tok, and simply switch between the networks on the platform.

But it can also be that Facebook gets new, stricter requirements.

Facebook lawsuit just the beginning?

After the US government only launched a competition lawsuit against the search engine service Google in October, Facebook is now the next tech giant that has to (once again) defend itself.

That might just be the beginning. It seems that the US government’s long-time relaxed stance towards large tech companies is now giving way to greater concern.

This includes concerns about distortion of competition, but also about the growing amount of data that the internet giants have about citizens and their lives.

Accordingly, the FTC has already set its sights on the next tech giants: Apple and Amazon.