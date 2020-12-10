US sues Facebook and asks to sell Instagram and WhatsApp

Facebook has been sued in federal court in Washington for monopoly. The lawsuit has been filed by the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC, in its acronym in English) and by a group made up of prosecutors from 48 states of the country after analyzing the activities of Mark Zuckerberg’s company for 18 months.

Facebook is valued at more than $ 800 billion

In the lawsuit, Facebook is asked to reduce the size of the company as it is considered to have a dominant position in the market. According to the document, Facebook would have acquired in an “illegal” way competing companies such as Instagram – which it acquired in 2012 for 1,000 million dollars and WhatsApp, with which it was acquired in 2014 and paid 19,000 million dollars.

At that time, the FTC gave its approval to the acquisitions. However, it is now being pointed out that shopping is limiting consumers’ ability to enjoy a competitive market in the social media arena. The agency also ensures that the Facebook conglomerate and its way of acting also limits the possibility of adequately safeguarding the privacy of users.

Expressly, it is requested in the lawsuit that Facebook -conglomerate whose value is estimated at 800,000 million dollars– should get rid of Instagram and Facebook and other businesses, by violating the free exercise of competition with their business practices.

In the lawsuit, the court is asked to force Facebook to divest assets for the benefit of competition. The company, for its part, has indicated that it does not understand how in the past the acquisitions were approved and now it wants to return to those issues that it considered closed. This is stated in a tweet posted on his official Twitter account:

We’re reviewing the complaints & will have more to say soon. Years after the FTC cleared our acquisitions, the government now wants a do-over with no regard for the impact that precedent would have on the broader business community or the people who choose our products every day. – Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) December 9, 2020

