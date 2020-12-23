US urges US companies not to use Chinese technology

- Advertisement -

The United States Department of Homeland Security has issued a notice commercial where he urges American companies not to use Chinese technology. In addition to the risks involved in working with data services and equipment from these companies.

The federal government of the United States considers that the Asian country not only has the intention, but also the necessary tools to “covertly access” confidential information through Asian organizations.

Basically what the Department of Homeland Security means is that the Chinese government uses its laws to access, “without the knowledge or consent of companies”, to confidential data that these entities handle.

Chinese companies put US economy at risk

The US agency emphasizes that this information can be personal and proprietary. Therefore, it is a bad practice that puts the country’s economy at risk. Chad F. Wolf., Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, adds:

“For too long, US networks and data have been exposed to China-based cyber threats that use that data to give Chinese companies an unfair competitive advantage in the global marketplace.”

The report it also signals the Asian country of stealing US “intellectual property”. Practice that has served the National Army of the People’s Republic of China to reinforce its “technical knowledge” and increase its capabilities.

US companies partnering with China put their reputations in question

The US Department of Homeland Security indicates that companies should be aware of the risks involved in associating with these Asian companies.

We are not only talking about economic risks, but also a relationship that could put the reputation of these in between. Even lead to legal conflicts.

The United States continues to put a heavy hand on Chinese companies. Once again, he dismisses them as collaborating consciously or unconsciously with the government of the People’s Republic of China. Now, how will this decision affect American companies?

