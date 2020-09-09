USA, Trump’s ban on Chinese technology also puts the environment in difficulty

Drones are increasingly used around the world to record video, make deliveries (as is the case with Amazon Prime Air) or even to put out fires. In the US, following the various bans by the Trump administration, the Department of the Interior now reports environmental risks since it is located lacking 17 drones used to control fires.

According to what is written in the document leaked online thanks to The Financial Times, Donald Trump’s restrictions on Chinese technology have prevented the Department of the Interior from purchasing the UAV drones used to control and extinguish the flames. Without them, the department is now forced to use special aircraft which, according to an internal analysis of the department itself, will be able to extinguish only 28% of the fires that the Ignis drones could have managed.

The FT further reports that “The current fleet of the department must expand to meet the demand for mandatory preventive measures to reduce fires through the reduction of vegetation. Denying the acquisition of UAS aerial ignition devices directly transfers the risk to the firefighters, who now have to use aircraft to complete these missions rather than a safer option like drones “.

The Ignis drones, of which you can see a model at the bottom of the article, could have helped the United States in this period: fires in California are in fact bringing many citizens to their knees, forced to leave the areas where they lived because of the flames. But the Trump administration considered it more important, during 2019-2020, to hit major Chinese companies such as Huawei, TikTok and, in the case of the drone market, DJI, ending up making it more difficult not only to control forest fires but also wildlife monitoring.

Now the Department of the Interior is awaiting a safety review of the Chinese-made devices they purchased in previous years.