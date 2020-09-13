Usa Vs China, How Will The Tech War End?

Donald Trump’s presidency is characterized by fierce opposition to Eastern countries such as China and North Korea, as well as with Western powers that have close commercial relations with the Chinese head of state Xi Jinping.

Leaving aside the complex geopolitical sphere, one sector in which the United States has shown itself particularly active in the fight with the Chinese is the technological one: in fact, China has shown that it knows how to do it and that it has many resources available and successful, such as TikTok for as regards social networks, or Huawei in the field of network infrastructures and devices such as smartphones, laptops and more. The conflict has been going on for years now, but how will it end?

Safety issue …

Let’s start by trying to summarize the reasons for the conflict, or at least the reasons stated by the Trump administration. The common factor in Huawei and TikTok is US security: every accusation against the two Chinese giants concerns in fact the protection of citizens’ privacy and the safeguarding of their sensitive data, justifications that are obtaining the support of all the supporters of the current President of the United States. According to him, Chinese technology companies are closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party, which would ask them to hand over the data collected to spy on Western powers.

Together with Huawei and TikTok, or rather ByteDance, Alibaba, Tencent and many other competitors of major US companies such as Amazon and Facebook have also ended up in Washington’s crosshairs. Over the past few years the United States has started a real one media and political campaign against Chinese tech giants around the world, also influencing the United Kingdom (where Huawei has been officially abandoned in the race for 5G), Brazil and Italy among many Western countries.

From the land of the Dragon there has been no shortage of heated responses, where it has always been reiterated that Chinese companies have not committed any violations and Western states have no evidence to support the US theses. Despite this, the fact that the powers of the west are aligning themselves with the United States in this technological and commercial diatribe would seem to give up on China.

… but on both sides

However, the increasingly frequent investigations of many American newspapers such as Wall Street Journal is Deputy Motherboard, which recently demonstrated the presence on the market of hundreds of smartphone applications used by the US government and secret services to track users’ devices and habits without their knowledge and without mandates.

This activity, however, would seem perfectly legal as the data would not be used for commercial purposes. But yet, the problem remains at the root: the United States, as well as China according to Trump, “spies” on citizens.

But the internal threat doesn’t stop there. The measures taken by the Trump administration they could also seriously affect American companies themselves: Apple in particular could see its entire business in China collapse if WeChat were to be banned from its devices, as the latest polls show that 95% of Chinese users are ready to throw their iPhones; but other US companies are also linked to Tencent and the Chinese giants, and therefore would be ready to stand together against the US to avoid trade restrictions by boycotting them, although it is not yet clear how these companies intend to do so.

Obstacles from the West

Despite the warnings of the big names in the tech world, Trump is continuing to dictate new rules against all Chinese companies linked to Huawei, prohibiting them from using US-made technology and from entering into agreements of any kind unless they have a permit granted directly by the United States. Continuing to give the Dragon companies a hard time, Trump hopes to bring down Chinese power with restrictions and tariffs, trying to weaken it and attract states currently allies to China.

These obstacles are currently affecting Huawei, and also harshly: in Shenzhen they have now surrendered to the idea of ​​having to abandon high-end processors for their internally produced smartphones, and the measures taken on August 18, 2020 make it impossible to reach agreements with Western manufacturers.

The last resort would be South Korean Samsung with its Exynos chips, but it would be downright odd to see a company rescued from the competition. Apart from Huawei, however, there would seem to be no problems for Tencent, Alibaba and the other big names in the sights of the United States, given that their business is mainly concentrated in China and for this reason the impact of the ban would be practically insignificant.

Nanniwan 2.0 and Made in China 2025

As if that were not enough, Huawei is already thinking about the “Nanniwan” project for respond to the US offensive by achieving full technological independence. This provides for the creation of 100% Chinese products, but the success of this initiative will only be demonstrable in at least 1-2 years, when there will be a sufficient amount of devices on the market to draw the necessary conclusions.

As for all Chinese tech companies, one was introduced in Beijing in 2015 new industrial strategy named “Made in China 2025”: the goal is to achieve the economic transformation of China by making it a power capable of innovating the market and no longer just a low-cost manufacturing hinterland. To achieve this, President Xi Jinping’s team intends to produce in-house giants and dominate the tech market, but this will never happen in the short term. Also in this case, therefore, it will be necessary to wait a few years before understanding the true Chinese potential.

In fact, in nearly all of the 10 key strategic sectors China will work on (including information technology, biotechnology, robotics and green energy) currently the United States has a slight advantage due to three factors: biases applied mainly by the government through its decisions, which lead citizens to criticize and avoid Chinese products as “unreliable”; the success of Silicon Valley in the semiconductor sector, which will remain under US domination for a long time; the strong sense of economic nationalism of both Beijing and Washington.

The changing of the guard

What transpires from what has been said so far is the importance of the decisions of the Trump administration: the President of the United States has in fact tried, from 2017 until today, to take the reins of both the American future and that of foreign giants, in some cases with success and in others less so. Everything could change suddenly on the occasion of the upcoming elections on November 3, 2020, the fateful date Trump could say goodbye to the White House.

What would a change of president mean for the United States and China in this crucial period, made even more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic? What decisions might Democratic Party leader Joe Biden make in tech?

During his election campaign he did not let much leaked about his position: the issues of net neutrality and online privacy never touched them in 2020, but on the technological war between China and the US he commented that the measures taken by Trump have harmed American businesses and consumers, and that fundamental measures would be needed to combat intellectual property theft and commercial abuse, but not such as to undermine free trade.

The technological cold war is unpredictable

The technological cold war is destined to last a long time. China has officially started the process of achieving technological independence and is unlikely to stop it to grant new deals to Western powers, unless they go to the benefit of the Dragon companies. The future of the United States in the tech sector is instead increasingly uncertain precisely because of the presidential elections, since if Donald Trump is confirmed the measures could further tighten, while otherwise there are few clues that allow a more in-depth analysis. Right now, the future of the conflict would appear to be in the hands of the voters.