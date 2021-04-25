USBDriverLog, the application to register each USB connected to your PC

Cloud storage seems to have left options like USB sticks in the background. However, many of us continue to use them frequently, so we cannot say that it has disappeared. In that sense, we want to present you an application that will allow you to register each USB that is connected to your computer.

Its name is USBDriverLog and as we mentioned before, its function is to record each pendrive or external disk that has been connected to the computer.

So you can register each USB you connect to your computer

The first thing we should think about with a solution like this is why do I need to register the connected USB? The answer is always in everything related to privacy and security. There are many people with shared computers that many people access and that therefore can connect external disks or pendrives. So if you want to keep track of all these connections, then USBDriverLog is the best solution.

This application is not only completely free, but it is also portable. In that sense, its use is reduced to downloading it, running it and starting to register each USB that is connected.

The experience offered by USBDriverLog is quite friendly considering that its function is to make a list with data from each connected USB. This means that, when consulting the database generated by the program, we will find data ranging from the brand and storage capacity of the device, to the date and time they were connected and disconnected.

For all this to be possible, it will be necessary to keep the application running. This is where we find an important improvement opportunity, since, every time we turn on the computer, we will have to manually launch the application for it to start working. For the rest, it is a really interesting utility for anyone who needs to keep a log of USB devices connected to their computer.