Use Instagram without having an account with Barinsta

Instagram is a social network that has had multiple news in the last two years, to the point of not looking too much like what it was at first. At the moment the platform has stories, reels, chats with voice messages in the private ones and much more. However, there are those who only want to see posts from some accounts and that’s it. For this reason, we want to present you an application that will allow you to use Instagram without having an account or logging in.

Its name is Barinsta and it is an unofficial client that has the ability to view profiles once we run it.

Do you want to visit Instagram without an account? This is the solution

As we know, when installing Instagram on a smartphone, the first thing that we are asked to do is log in or create an account. This means that there is no native possibility of viewing what is published on the platform without logging in. In that sense, if you want to go through some accounts for a while, we can count on Barinsta, the client that makes it possible to use Instagram without logging in.

The application is free and has an extremely basic interface if we compare it with the official Instagram client. However, it has everything we need to move around the platform in ninja mode.

In that sense, when we run the app we will not see too much on the screen, but a bar to search for the profiles we want. Enter the username and you will be able to enter the account and see all the publications in your feed. Taking into account that we are not logged in, we will not be able to react or interact with any post.

However, if we log in from Barinsta, all the conventional possibilities of the platform are opened. In this way, you will not only be able to interact, but also send and receive private messages and also view the stories.

Barinsta is a very versatile application, allowing us to browse Instagram anonymously, but also in the conventional way. If you want to review this social network without having an account, take a look at this app.

To test it, follow this link.

.