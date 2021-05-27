Use this trick to hide your cell phone number on WhatsApp

Some days ago WhatsApp presented its latest update, which allows us to listen to audio at twice the speed and in less time. This function has met their expectations and has delighted millions of users, but there are some who are still dissatisfied with the app because they want more privacy, such as hiding our number when we enter the profile. This time we will teach you a new trick so that you can achieve it.

It must be considered that on many occasions WhatsApp It can be a risk because we send personal information such as: bank accounts, receipts with our address, card keys, etc. In addition, sometimes people we do not know write to us, either to sell us a product or to consult us about something and the first thing that comes to mind is how did you get the number? The safest thing is someone has passed it to him.

To avoid this annoyance we will teach you to hide your real number when someone enters your profile, so go by pencil and paper to write down the following steps:

First we must have another cell phone with a different number, that is, another SIM card.

This alternate computer must have the ability to receive text messages (SMS).

Now, uninstall WhatsApp of the smartphone you currently use and put the SIM of the alternative phone in this device.

of the smartphone you currently use and put the SIM of the alternative phone in this device. The SIM that you normally use will be inserted into the alternative device.

Install again WhatsApp and the app will ask you to register a number.

and the app will ask you to register a number. You will have to enter the number that you normally use to receive an OTP (One Time Password Authentication) message

Ready, now you can use WhatsApp with your usual number with a different SIM and your number will not appear in the profile.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]. You can also make the same request from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link.