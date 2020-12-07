UseMySound, a free music bank to use in your projects

Music is a fundamental factor in various types of projects: podcasts, webshows, games and more. In that sense, if you are creating projects of this type you will need to compose the music or have someone do it for you. However, not all is lost if you do not have any help, because we can choose sound banks with free music that we can use in our projects.

One of them is UseMySound, a website with a lot of free music and free use, with the only payment of giving credits to the web in your material.

A bank with free and free music

At this time, copyright problems are the order of the day and it is common for many videos to be downloaded from platforms for violating these rules. This is because we cannot monetize a product using snippets from other creators. If we do, we run the risk of the material being denounced, so instead of risking the product, we can opt for free audios.

In that sense, UseMySound has 4 categories of music: positive, chill, energetic and sentimental. When you enter the website, you will only have to scroll down to see the list of available music. You can also filter the view according to the categories we mentioned before, in order to see only that type of music.

Next to the title of each song you will find the play button that will allow you to listen to them. If you like it, you just have to click on the download button, this will show a notice notifying the need to give credits to the web and that’s it. After a few seconds you will have the audio on your computer with the possibility of downloading many more as many times as you want.

Music is important for many projects and if you don’t have original compositions, UseMySound is waiting for you with high quality audio.