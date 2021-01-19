Users in Korea can rent the Samsung Galaxy S21 for 3 days

- Advertisement -

South Korean customers can rent a Samsung Galaxy S21 for a limited time. The Galaxy To Go service allows consumers to rent the device for three days to help prospective buyers decide to purchase the new flagship device. The new service is possibly a promotional move to boost sales of its latest flagship. Plus, after the three-day trial period, customers receive gifts and the chance to win even bigger prizes through a giveaway. Although the Galaxy To Go program is not a new service in Korea, its availability has increased with the launch of the Galaxy S21 series, according to a report by SamMobile. At the moment, Samsung has opened more than 200 Samsung Digital Squares across the country to allow its customers to rent the new flagship device. In the past, only one third were opened. The Galaxy S21 for rent is pre-loaded with a few bonus apps, like the popular mobile game League of Legends: Wild Rift. Customers also have the option to give their opinion on the new device and even ask questions about the smartphone through communication with a Samsung representative. This service will be available to users until March 14, 2021.