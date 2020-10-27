Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech NewsMobileWindows

Using Microsoft Office apps on iPad is now even easier

By Abraham
Abraham

Microsoft today announced that it has added full trackpad support for iPadOS in the Office applications for iPad. Microsoft announced at the time that trackpad support for iPadOS would arrive this fall, and today it has delivered on its promise by announcing that the Word, Excel and PowerPoint applications for iPad are being updated. The apps have full cursor support on iPadOS, so you can easily handle Word, PowerPoint, and Excel with Apple’s Magic Keyboard accessory, as well as any other trackpad you connect to your iPad. By moving a finger across the Magic Keyboard’s built-in trackpad, the cursor becomes the tool you need depending on the content you’re pointing at. Plus, using a mouse or trackpad with the iPad for common tasks like highlighting a passage of text in Word, selecting a range of cells in Excel, and moving and resizing drawings in PowerPoint is as simple and intuitive as ever. This experience will be familiar to anyone who’s used Office on a Mac or PC, and it helps make iPad even more versatile and useful for work. In addition to support for the iPadOS trackpad, Microsoft says updates for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint also bring new home screens and a new function menu ribbon. Microsoft adds that some users have been receiving these updates for the past few weeks through a “phased rollout,” but that they should all have the new features in a couple of weeks.

