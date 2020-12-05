Vaccine bottlenecks are now slowing recovery

The rapid deployment of vaccines faces several bottlenecks. Western countries are ready to follow Britain, approving Covid injections in the coming weeks. That will allow the authorities to begin to ease restrictions. But logistical challenges and raising awareness from a skeptical public could still set things back.

Britain’s medical regulator said Wednesday that the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine was safe, clearing the way for health workers and nursing home residents to receive the injections as early as next week. The US and the EU are very close. Approvals for Moderna and AstraZeneca treatments could come in weeks.

The troops will then be the limiting factor. Healthcare providers will need to be careful that the administration of vaccines does not inadvertently spread the disease. See England, where authorities estimate they can administer 5,000 injections a day at 42 vaccination centers. If they work at full capacity seven days a week, they should be able to deliver about 77 million doses in a year. Given that each person needs two doses, this implies that 38.5 million will have received the vaccine by the end of 2021: about 70% of the English population needed to achieve so-called herd immunity.

But it can take a while to encourage a fearful audience. Germany is trying it with a campaign highlighting how lucky citizens are to be offered one of the rare inoculations. Still, with polls showing 40% of Americans are unwilling to wear it, getting to 70% will be a challenge.

Decide who gets what the last hurdle is. Those from Pfizer and Moderna are 95% effective in young and old, but AstraZeneca’s trials show less effectiveness. Although authorities are unlikely to give a choice, some may resist a vaccine whose usefulness they think is less likely.

>