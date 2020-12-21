Vaccine immunity to pharmaceutical companies will fade

HealthCorona VirusLatest news

The triumph of the pharmaceutical industry with the Covid vaccines has partially vindicated its business models. But with governments taking much of the risk, drug prices will continue to be on target after the pandemic.

Going to the world’s rescue is a welcome corrective to the battered industry, which grapples with bribery scandals and aggressive pricing allegations (such as Mylan’s decision to raise the price of EpiPen allergy injection 400%).

Companies defend their prices as the necessary reward to fund expensive and risky research. The value of the global scale, meanwhile, has been demonstrated in its ability to rapidly test vaccines and manufacture enough doses to inoculate a third of the world’s population next year. Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca’s promise to sell their treatments at cost during the pandemic further reinforces their claims that they benefit society. The warm sentiments have spread to stocks, where J&J, Astra and Pfizer have outperformed the MSCI World Pharma index by an average of 5% since the beginning of the year. Moderna is up almost 700%.

But vaccinations are not just your merit. Academic centers like Oxford University and small businesses like BioNTech play a critical role, with the help of a mix of public and private funding. And governments helped pay the cost of testing and manufacturing, pre-ordering hundreds of millions of doses without knowing if they would be effective.

That public support has emboldened those who argue that governments should get a larger share of drug revenue, perhaps claiming a share of patents for new drugs. The brilliance of its triumph with vaccines could allow Big Pharma to ignore these demands for a time. But drug prices in the United States rose 60% in 2009-18, according to the American Medical Association. The pressure to reduce them will return soon.

